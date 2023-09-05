COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 3 Min Read
1014 High St Armadale

APJ'S daily wrap up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Feature your deals in the daily wrap, submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au   Retail Armadale, VIC A prime retail strip investment in 1014 High Street has sold for $3.525 million reflecting a 3.4% yield. The […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

