Former AFL player to lead CBRE team

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read

CBRE has reshaped its Victorian industrial & logistics leadership team with the promotion of former AFL player Tom Murphy to head its advisory & transaction services – investor team.

At the same time, David Aiello has assumed the leadership of the investor team’s south east group.

“Tom and David have the experience and values required to support our people, bring an increased focus to existing and future clients, and apply a strategic lens to our future growth ambitions,” said CBRE regional director, industrial & logistics, Cameron Grier.

Murphy joined the advisory & transaction services – investor team close to nine years ago after an AFL career that spanned eight seasons at Hawthorn and then two years at the Gold Coast Suns.

He will be supported by a leadership team focusing on all facets of the advisory & transaction services business, including institutional, middle markets and operational excellence, as well as group leaders for Melbourne’s North, West, South East, East and Inner industrial & logistics markets.

The newest group leader is David Aiello, who brings 16 years of operational experience in the South East to his new role.

Murphy said, “Recent years have been characterised by record low warehousing supply, overwhelming tenant demand and strong rent growth. We’re now noticing the economic impact of tighter fiscal policy, and with this we expect market conditions to evolve and transactions to become more nuanced, favouring strong tenant covenants.”

