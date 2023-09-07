COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGRURAL & AGRIBUSINESS

Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 4 Min Read

APJ'S daily wrap up of development site, rural and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Feature your deals in the daily wrap, submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au   Rural and Agriculture Manning Valley, NSW Gateway Farms has spent $5.9 million on adjoining properties in NSW’s Mid […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Queensland market stabilising, steady growth ahead
Next Article NSW invest $1.8bn towards renewable energy transition

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Business confidence rebound but property industry weakest
Business confidence rebound but property industry weakest
Social housing boost in regional Vic
Social housing boost in regional Vic
Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress
Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress
“Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
“Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
View more stories
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold Business confidence rebound but property industry weakest Social housing boost in regional Vic Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress “Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
Lost your password?