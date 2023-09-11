COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 4 Min Read
161-167 Springvale Rd Nunawading

APJ'S daily wrap up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Feature your deals in the daily wrap, submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au     Development Site Nunawading, VIC A prime corner development site at 161-167 Springvale Road has sold for $3.1 million […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Qantas chairman lands South Yarra luxury home
Next Article Flex office demand strengthens as occupier confidence rebounds

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season
Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
View more stories
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lost your password?