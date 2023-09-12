First interoperable property transaction, a step towards real competition

ELECTRONIC settlements platform Sympli has hailed the completion of first interoperable transactions in Queensland as a significant step towards bringing real competition to the e-conveyancing market. Currently in Australia, all parties involved in conveyancing transaction must use the same Electronic Lodgement Network Operators (ELNO) system to complete a property transaction. Interoperability allows different ELNOs systems […]
Thank you for reading...
Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.