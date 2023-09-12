GENERAL NEWS

First interoperable property transaction, a step towards real competition

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap 3 Min Read

ELECTRONIC settlements platform Sympli has hailed the completion of first interoperable transactions in Queensland as a significant step towards bringing real competition to the e-conveyancing market. Currently in Australia, all parties involved in conveyancing transaction must use the same Electronic Lodgement Network Operators (ELNO) system to complete a property transaction. Interoperability allows different ELNOs systems […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Quiet CRE auction yields 80pc clearance rate
Next Article Agents peak body hoping for $20m windfall

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season
Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
View more stories
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lost your password?