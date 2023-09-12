Sekisui gets green light for fourth stage of The Orchards

SEKISUI House Australia has secured development approval for the fourth stage of The Orchards, the group’s $1 billion masterplanned community in Sydney’s Norwest. Stage Four of The Orchards, Veue, will span six buildings ranging from nine to 22-storeys and comprising 583 apartments and an open landscaped recreational space at its core. “Veue’s design vision compliments […]
