RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Sekisui gets green light for fourth stage of The Orchards

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

SEKISUI House Australia has secured development approval for the fourth stage of The Orchards, the group’s $1 billion masterplanned community in Sydney’s Norwest. Stage Four of The Orchards, Veue, will span six buildings ranging from nine to 22-storeys and comprising 583 apartments and an open landscaped recreational space at its core. “Veue’s design vision compliments […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Made Property unveils waterfront luxury residences
Next Article Quiet CRE auction yields 80pc clearance rate

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season
Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
View more stories
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again Sellers hoping for bumper spring selling season Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lost your password?