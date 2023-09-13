HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Hotel Sophia hits the market after 30 years

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page

MELBOURNE'S landmark Hotel Sophia in the Melbourne CBD has hit the market for the first time in three decades, amidst rebounding interest in the city's accommodation market. Located on the corner of King and Little Lonsdale Streets, the 96-room Hotel Sophia has recently undergone major renovations including an additional three storeys constructed, which have delivered […]

