RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Overseas and local buyers drive up Sydney prestige sales

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 4 Min Read

SYDNEY has outpaced other leading global markets with the greatest quarterly increase in the volume of super-prime residential sales. According to Knight Frank’s Global Super-Prime Intelligence Q2 2023 report, Sydney has the biggest quality rise in the number of residential sales at US$10 million-plus out of the 12 key international markets tracked. The report revealed […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap
Next Article Myer lift sales over FY23 but second half growth was marginal

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Vacancy rates decline, Perth falls to only 0.4pc
Vacancy rates decline, Perth falls to only 0.4pc
APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia
APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
Aussies need half of their income to service home loan
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
View more stories
Vacancy rates decline, Perth falls to only 0.4pc APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia Aussies need half of their income to service home loan New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence Australian housing market value cracks $10tn again
Lost your password?