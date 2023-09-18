COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGREAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Lendlease combining sites for multi-level industrial

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers

LENDLEASE’s Australian Prime Property Fund Industrial is proposing to develop a multi-level logistics facility after buying a neighbouring facility Sydney’s central west from Altis Property Partners for $47.05 million. APPF Industrial has acquired 15 Britton Street Smithfield, which currently comprises a 12,979 sqm warehouse and office secured by a short-term lease to a prominent snack […]

