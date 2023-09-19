RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Astute land deals, Growland quietly almost $300m richer

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap 3 Min Read

EXCLUSIVE: BRUCE Chan’s company Growland is living up to its name after quietly transacting another major land deal that has made the property developer almost $300 million richer. Industry sources have told Australian Property Journal that Growland has sold a future residential subdivision at 370-480 Hamilton Highway Fyansford near Geelong for $109 million. According to […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article NSW budget puts housing front and centre

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Australia’s first Affordable Housing Register to tackle crisis
Australia’s first Affordable Housing Register to tackle crisis
Vic proposes Airbnb levy to fund for social housing
Vic proposes Airbnb levy to fund for social housing
Vic housing partnership targeting 6k social and affordable homes
Vic housing partnership targeting 6k social and affordable homes
Vacancy rates decline, Perth falls to only 0.4pc
Vacancy rates decline, Perth falls to only 0.4pc
APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia
APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia
View more stories
Australia’s first Affordable Housing Register to tackle crisis Vic proposes Airbnb levy to fund for social housing Vic housing partnership targeting 6k social and affordable homes Vacancy rates decline, Perth falls to only 0.4pc APJ’s Talking Property – Asian investment in Australia
Lost your password?