Decode to deliver Cronulla project

DEVELOPER Sammut Group has appointed iCIRT-rated construction firm Decode to deliver VUE, its landmark mixed-use project in Cronulla.

Occupying a 5,225sqm site at the northern end of Cronulla Mall, VUE spans two eight-storey buildings, comprising a shared double-storey podium, 112 apartments, 880sqm of commercial space and 3,000sqm of retail space.

“The appointment of Decode as our building partner for VUE is a significant milestone for this landmark development, particularly as we’re about to commence demolition on site,” said Allen Sammut, CEO at Sammut Group.

Decode is also OFSC and ISO accredited and was one of the first 20 businesses to receive a Gold Star iCIRT rating in 2022.

“We’re confident that their impeccable track record and reputation in the industry as well as their expertise and resources make Decode the ideal partner to help us bring our vision for VUE to life.”

Decode has delivered over 33 projects including the landmark mixed-use project Burwood Grand, which was recently awarded the 2023 Urban Taskforce Best Mixed-Use Development Award, and Grande Pyrmont Bay Estate which won the 2021 Urban Taskforce Best Low-Rise Residential Development Award.

‘We are delighted to be working with the prestigious Sammut Group who have already proven to be an efficient and cooperative partner, making it a joy to realise our shared vision for VUE Cronulla,” said Sam El Rihani, founder and chairman at Decode.

“Decode’s mission is to deliver excellence in construction and by joining forces with Sammut Group who have an extensive track record of creating superb residential solutions in Sydney’s South, we are confident that Vue will be the new crown jewel of Cronulla.”

VUE was designed by PBD Architects with interiors by Mim Design and will include resort-style facilities such as a pool, a large communal terrace with a pavilion, poolside day beds, sauna and open-air gym.

“It has been a challenging environment for the industry which is why it has been important to form strong relationships with stable and reputable partners, ensuring on-track delivery and commitment to completion,” says Julian Sammut CFO at Sammut Group.

“With our proven track record delivering high-quality developments in Cronulla, there is strong confidence in the Sammut Group product. With the appointment of Decode and demolition soon underway, we expect to see strong interest in VUE.”

The $350 million urban renewal project, to be delivered with venture capital partner Alceon Group, is expected to be completed by 2025.