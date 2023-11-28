APJ’s Talking Property with Mark Wizel, Lewis Tong and Craig Schloeffel

OUR guests today are Mark Wizel, Head of Wizel Property Group; Lewis Tong, Managing Director of Pearl River Group and Craig Schloeffel, Head of Investment at Payton Capital.

2023 has been a challenging year for the property market, particularly for the office sector.

As the cost of debt rises, values are under pressure.

In this latest Talking Property podcast, our guests discuss the commercial property sector, residential real estate market, foreign investment, property values, building and construction, and the cost of debt. But these challenging times are presenting opportunities for astute investors, particularly cashed up private family offices.

Mark, Lewis and Craig also give an outlook on what we can expect in 2024.