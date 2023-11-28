Housing Australia appoint two board members

THE Albanese government has today appointed Matina Papathanasiou and Mary Ploughman as members of the Housing Australia Board for five-year periods.

Housing Australia aims to improving housing outcomes by supporting efforts to increase the supply of homes, and is responsible for administering programs such as the recently expanded Home Guarantee Scheme, Affordable Housing Bond Aggregator and the National Housing Infrastructure Facility (NHIF).

Housing Australia will also be responsible for supporting the delivery of social and affordable rental homes under the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund and funds committed under the National Housing Accord for new affordable rental housing.

These programs will together deliver an additional 40,000 new social and affordable rental homes.

The Labor government also recently committed to an investment of an additional $1 billion in the NHIF to support more homes.

Papathanasiou has over 30 years’ experience in investing and managing infrastructure assets globally and in institutional funds management. She was most recently founding partner of QIC Global Infrastructure, where she had oversight of investment and asset management infrastructure assets, and institutional funds.

Ploughman has extensive experience in leadership, financial services, structured finance, securitisation, capital markets, governance and risk management across a range of financial service institutions, infrastructure and not‑for‑profit boards.