Singaporean Hiap Hoe check out of Docklands for $96m

GLOBAL alternative asset manager MA Financial have snapped up a large-scale Docklands hotel in Melbourne for $96 million from Singaporean real estate group, Hiap Hoe Limited. Built in 2018, Vibe Docklands is located at the north western end of the Docklands precinct and comprises 273 guest rooms, a fully licensed ground floor bar, bistro and […]

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

If you are a member of the Australian Property Institute, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.