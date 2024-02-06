Vali changes hands in first Byron Bay hotel deal since 2019

THE Vali Hotel in Byron Bay has sold in the first hotel transaction exceeding $20 million in the tourism hotspot since 2019, just as the spotlight returns to traditional accommodation types. Vali Hotel was listed with a price guide of $30 million, with the Byron Bay venue boasting a Palm Springs aesthetic across its 52 […]

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

If you are a member of the Australian Property Institute, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.