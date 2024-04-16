HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

IHG making hay while Sunshine Coast shines

Tom Briglia
By Tom Briglia 2 Min Read

IHG Hotels & Resorts will open a second Holiday Inn & Suites in Australasia after partnering with Felix Capital at a mixed-use development in the heart of the Sunshine Coast. The 160-room Holiday Inn & Suites Caloundra, Sunshine Coast is set to open in early 2028. It will include 33 suites and feature an open […]

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

 

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

 

Members of the Australian Property Institute no longer receive access to Australian Property Journal's (APJ) news service as part of your membership benefit, we are currently special discount for API Members, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Land admin changes give councils more power
Next Article Confidence pick up after period of subdued growth

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

APJ’s Talking Property with Justin Pearce and Greg Pearce
APJ’s Talking Property with Justin Pearce and Greg Pearce
Mortgage delinquencies rise as borrowers…
Mortgage delinquencies rise as borrowers…
Cash still king when it comes to buying property
Cash still king when it comes to buying property
Allan govt needs to invest $6bn in social housing
Allan govt needs to invest $6bn in social housing
APJ’s Talking Property with Simon Hulett and Ryan Banting
APJ’s Talking Property with Simon Hulett and Ryan Banting
View more stories
APJ’s Talking Property with Justin Pearce and Greg Pearce Mortgage delinquencies rise as borrowers… Cash still king when it comes to buying property Allan govt needs to invest $6bn in social housing APJ’s Talking Property with Simon Hulett and Ryan Banting