IHG making hay while Sunshine Coast shines

IHG Hotels & Resorts will open a second Holiday Inn & Suites in Australasia after partnering with Felix Capital at a mixed-use development in the heart of the Sunshine Coast. The 160-room Holiday Inn & Suites Caloundra, Sunshine Coast is set to open in early 2028. It will include 33 suites and feature an open […]

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

Members of the Australian Property Institute no longer receive access to Australian Property Journal's (APJ) news service as part of your membership benefit, we are currently special discount for API Members, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.