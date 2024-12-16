NSW cuts red tape for emergency housing

NSW’s Minns government is speeding up planning changes to allow organisations, providers and government agencies that manage social and affordable housing to use vacant, semi-vacant and tourism properties as emergency or temporary accommodation, in a move roundly welcomed by housing and property organisations.

Current planning controls often require a development application to allow the change of one existing land use to another, meaning empty residential properties that could be utilised for crisis and temporary housing – referred to as “meanwhile use” – before they are repurposed or redeveloped “often sit empty for years”, the Minns government acknowledged.

Changes to planning controls will remove the requirement of a development application.

“Without the need for a DA, vacant buildings could be repurposed for temporary or crisis accommodation for those in need more quickly,” the government said.

“The need for emergency housing has grown in recent years and can include housing for women and children trying to leave a violent home but not having a safer option to go to, a sudden or unexpected change in a person’s circumstances or members of the community facing homelessness.”

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully said, “We don’t always talk about the lives that are impacted by unnecessary delays in the planning system, but this is one change that will mean vulnerable members of our community have greater access to safe housing.

“After all, these buildings were homes for people before they were vacated so they should be able to be repurposed to temporary emergency accommodation without extensive red tape.”

The newly released Australian Housing Monitor, the product of research by UNSW and University of Queensland in partnership with Homelessness Australia, showed worsening rental affordability stress has driven a 22% surge in people experiencing rough sleeping over the past three years, while 15% of people who are in homelessness services are people who are working.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s new Specialist homelessness services annual report 2023-24 showed almost 280,1000 people have been assisted by specialist homelessness agencies in the past year. Up to 163,000 clients of specialist homelessness services requested either short-, medium- or long-term accommodation, and up to one-third of people who need short-term or emergency accommodation missed out.

Rose Jackson, NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness, said that with so many homes “sitting empty while people struggle to find shelter, these planning reforms are a practical, common-sense solution to help us get people off the social housing waitlist and into homes”.

Reforms welcomed

Housing All Australians (HAA), a national private sector “for purpose” organisation and registered charity, said the NSW government’s “bold action action sets a benchmark for other states and territories.”

“This is a practical, common-sense solution. In a housing crisis, we can’t afford to let buildings sit empty while people are sleeping rough or experiencing severe housing stress,” said Adrian Harrington, chair of HAA’s NSW management committee.

“Like food waste, leaving buildings unused is a societal waste we must address.”

“This is more than just a policy—it’s a catalyst for meaningful change.”

HAA is actively pursuing several opportunities to repurpose vacant buildings for meanwhile use across NSW. The change to planning regulations will enable HAA to upgrade unused accommodation areas, owned by aged care provider, Whiddon, to provide supported transitional housing for 25 vulnerable women, who are at risk of homelessness and/or experiencing domestic and family violence in south-west Sydney.

This will be delivered in a partnership between HAA, Whiddon Group, Hume Community Housing and Women’s Community Shelter.

More than 39% of all people using homelessness services nationally have experienced family and domestic violence.

Hume Community Housing CEO, Brad Braithwaite said the Minns government’s announcements “means we can do more to ensure that every person in NSW has a safe and secure place to sleep”.

“Housing is a human right.

“This reform will mean we can address the housing crisis now and into the future.”

Speaking to Australian Property Journal recently, HAA co-founder and director Robert Pradolin called for the use of existing infrastructure to help alleviate the housing crisis.

“Things like the utilisation of empty bedrooms.

“There’s so many empty buildings out there that could be used for short-term transitional housing across the country. They’ve already been built. There’s no cost issue.

“Let’s use our existing infrastructure as a pressure relief valve to put a downward pressure on pricing so that vulnerable people can have a place to sleep.”

Property Council NSW executive director Katie Stevenson said yesterday the NSW government’s plans are “a practical way to inject life into dormant spaces and contribute to more vibrant and liveable cities,” she said.

“This announcement provides a strong signal to the property sector, local councils, and community groups to work together in activating these spaces and unlocking their potential while long-term plans are developed, at the same time as supporting those in need.”