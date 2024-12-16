Oliver Hume double appointments

PROPERTY services and funds management group Oliver Hume has appointed Mitchy Koper as national head of corporate affairs and marketing and Matthew Bell as chief economist.

Koper brings over 35 years of experience to the position, joining Oliver Hume from CreditorWatch where she was executive GM of communications and marketing nationally.

Koper’s experience also includes time as head of media & corporate communications in Australia and NZ for CoreLogic and national head of media & communications for Colliers International.

Bell is set to expand Oliver Hume’s economic coverage and insights, having previously held senior positions including head of strategic advisory for Colliers, roles at Stockland including head of strategy and research and group research national manager and chief economist at Australian Property Monitors.

“Mitchy and Matthew are highly respected in their fields and will enable us to execute our growth strategy, including expansion of our core residential property funds and real estate services,” said Julian Coppini, Group CEO at Oliver Hume.

“Their experience will be of great benefit to our clients as we look forward to unveiling some exciting new initiatives.”