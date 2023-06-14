100k Aussies achieve home ownership

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE federal government’s Home Guarantee Scheme (HGS) has now seen 100,000 Australians purchase of build their own home.
Administered by the NHFIC, HGS commenced over three years ago in an initiative to support eligible home buyers, including first home buyers...
The HGS comprises the First Home Guarantee (FHBG), the Family Home Guarantee (FHG) and the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee (RFHBG) and...
“This is a wonderful milestone in the delivery of the Home Guarantee Scheme. We are pleased to have supported 100,000 Australians into housing,”...
“As a Government organisation, we support Australians across the housing spectrum from those renting in community housing...
Regional areas in particular have shown strong levels of demand for the scheme, with 34,000 regional Australians supported by...
One in five of those supported were key workers, including more than 6,700 teachers, 5,000 nurses and nearly 3,500 social workers...
“Thanks to the ongoing support of our Participating Lenders, we are proud to have helped 100,000 Australians into homes,”...
“NFHIC has an authorised panel of 32 Participating Lenders that offer the Home Guarantee Scheme to home buyers...
The federal government recently announced plans to expand the eligibility criteria of the Home Guarantee Scheme...
With all three schemes in the scheme to become eligible to borrowers who are Australian Permanent Residents, in addition to...
While joint applications to the First Home Guarantee and Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee will be extended to...
The Family Home Guarantee is also expanding, with borrowers who are single legal guardians of children such as...
