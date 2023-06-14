100k Aussies achieve home ownership

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

THE federal government’s Home Guarantee Scheme (HGS) has now seen 100,000 Australians purchase of build their own home.

Read more

Administered by the NHFIC, HGS commenced over three years ago in an initiative to support eligible home buyers, including first home buyers...

Read more

The HGS comprises the First Home Guarantee (FHBG), the Family Home Guarantee (FHG) and the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee (RFHBG) and...

Read more

“This is a wonderful milestone in the delivery of the Home Guarantee Scheme. We are pleased to have supported 100,000 Australians into housing,”...

Read more

“As a Government organisation, we support Australians across the housing spectrum from those renting in community housing...

Read more

Regional areas in particular have shown strong levels of demand for the scheme, with 34,000 regional Australians supported by...

Read more

One in five of those supported were key workers, including more than 6,700 teachers, 5,000 nurses and nearly 3,500 social workers...

Read more

“Thanks to the ongoing support of our Participating Lenders, we are proud to have helped 100,000 Australians into homes,”...

Read more

“NFHIC has an authorised panel of 32 Participating Lenders that offer the Home Guarantee Scheme to home buyers...

Read more

The federal government recently announced plans to expand the eligibility criteria of the Home Guarantee Scheme...

Read more

With all three schemes in the scheme to become eligible to borrowers who are Australian Permanent Residents, in addition to...

Read more

While joint applications to the First Home Guarantee and Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee will be extended to...

Read more

The Family Home Guarantee is also expanding, with borrowers who are single legal guardians of children such as...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: