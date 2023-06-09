RBA hike rates to 11-year high

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

LIZ JORDAN

AUSTRALIAN borrowers will need to find more than $1,200 a month to meet their home loan repayments after the...

Read more

If passed on in full by the banks, the 0.25% increase to 4.1% would add $76 to monthly repayments on a $500,000 loan...

Read more

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe...

Read more

“The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that.”...

Read more

The target range is between 2% and 3%. Official data released last week showed inflation increased in the year to April to...

Read more

“High inflation makes life difficult for people and damages the functioning of the economy. It erodes the value of savings...

Read more

“Recent data indicate that the upside risks to the inflation outlook have increased and the board has responded to this...

Read more

Unemployment inched upwards to 3.7% in April and employment growth has moderated. Lowe noted that firms report that...

Read more

Capital Economics’ head of Asia Pacific, Marcel Thieliant, said the tone of the RBA’s statement suggests that it “isn’t done tightening yet”...

Read more

“The Bank noted that services inflation is still ‘very high’ and that it is proving ‘very persistent’ overseas. It argued that public...

Read more

“Nor does the Bank seem to be concerned about the recent loosening of the labour market: it described the unemployment rate as...

Read more

“Accordingly, unit labour cost growth will remain very strong, bolstering the case for further monetary tightening. For now...

Read more

RateCity.com.au research director, Sally Tindall, said the “puts many borrowers into financial territory they never...

Read more

“The RBA is increasingly starting to look like Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble. It’s doing what it can with a very blunt instrument,”...

Read more

“Some borrowers are well into the red with limited avenues out. Others are either splashing the cash or squirreling it away in...

Read more

Late last year, Lowe sensationally apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the...

Read more

Adding to uncertainty around interest rate decisions is the housing market dichotomy, said CoreLogic Australia head of research...

Read more

Tim Reardon, HIA’s chief economist, said the impact of the RBA’s rate hikes are “only just emerging” in official data...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: