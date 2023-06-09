RBA hike rates to 11-year high

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
AUSTRALIAN borrowers will need to find more than $1,200 a month to meet their home loan repayments after the...
If passed on in full by the banks, the 0.25% increase to 4.1% would add $76 to monthly repayments on a $500,000 loan...
“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe...
“The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that.”...
The target range is between 2% and 3%. Official data released last week showed inflation increased in the year to April to...
“High inflation makes life difficult for people and damages the functioning of the economy. It erodes the value of savings...
“Recent data indicate that the upside risks to the inflation outlook have increased and the board has responded to this...
Unemployment inched upwards to 3.7% in April and employment growth has moderated. Lowe noted that firms report that...
Capital Economics’ head of Asia Pacific, Marcel Thieliant, said the tone of the RBA’s statement suggests that it “isn’t done tightening yet”...
“The Bank noted that services inflation is still ‘very high’ and that it is proving ‘very persistent’ overseas. It argued that public...
“Nor does the Bank seem to be concerned about the recent loosening of the labour market: it described the unemployment rate as...
“Accordingly, unit labour cost growth will remain very strong, bolstering the case for further monetary tightening. For now...
RateCity.com.au research director, Sally Tindall, said the “puts many borrowers into financial territory they never...
“The RBA is increasingly starting to look like Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble. It’s doing what it can with a very blunt instrument,”...
“Some borrowers are well into the red with limited avenues out. Others are either splashing the cash or squirreling it away in...
Late last year, Lowe sensationally apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the...
Adding to uncertainty around interest rate decisions is the housing market dichotomy, said CoreLogic Australia head of research...
Tim Reardon, HIA’s chief economist, said the impact of the RBA’s rate hikes are “only just emerging” in official data...
