Agricultural commodity prices tipped to remain high

RURAL & AGRIBUSINESS

STRONG production is forecast across most agricultural commodity sectors over the coming six months, according to...

Read more

Rural Bank’s 2023 Outlook Report shows a combination of strong production estimates and high commodity prices counterbalanced by...

Read more

“Demand remains volatile at both a global and domestic level, with challenging global economic conditions to...

Read more

“Agricultural commodity prices are expected to remain broadly above historical averages over the next...

Read more

Current forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology BOM indicate a return closer to average weather conditions heading into...

Read more

Wetter-than-average conditions across much of the country have again driven above-average cropping production, but...

Read more

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) is expected to come into effect in early 2023 and...

Read more

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to continue driving volatility across grain and oilseed markets as...

Read more

Trade relations with China could potentially move in a more positive direction following recent high-level talks between...

Read more

Several headwinds for global economic growth prospects are expected to impact demand for premium agricultural products...

Read more

High input costs will remain a key issue in 2023 as tight global fertiliser supply combined with high fuel and...

Read more

“Australian cattle prices are likely to see a marginal fall in the first half of 2023 due to pressure from rising supply. However...

Read more

Lower sheep prices are on the horizon, but there is reason for optimism given increased supply and...

Read more

Wool has a more negative outlook, with producers to see increased wool supply and ...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: