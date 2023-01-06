Agricultural commodity prices tipped to remain high

RURAL & AGRIBUSINESS
STRONG production is forecast across most agricultural commodity sectors over the coming six months, according to...
Rural Bank’s 2023 Outlook Report shows a combination of strong production estimates and high commodity prices counterbalanced by...
“Demand remains volatile at both a global and domestic level, with challenging global economic conditions to...
“Agricultural commodity prices are expected to remain broadly above historical averages over the next...
Current forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology BOM indicate a return closer to average weather conditions heading into...
Wetter-than-average conditions across much of the country have again driven above-average cropping production, but...
The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) is expected to come into effect in early 2023 and...
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to continue driving volatility across grain and oilseed markets as...
Trade relations with China could potentially move in a more positive direction following recent high-level talks between...
Several headwinds for global economic growth prospects are expected to impact demand for premium agricultural products...
High input costs will remain a key issue in 2023 as tight global fertiliser supply combined with high fuel and...
“Australian cattle prices are likely to see a marginal fall in the first half of 2023 due to pressure from rising supply. However...
Lower sheep prices are on the horizon, but there is reason for optimism given increased supply and...
Wool has a more negative outlook, with producers to see increased wool supply and ...
