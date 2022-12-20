Agricultural commodity prices tipped to remain high

STRONG production is forecast across most agricultural commodity sectors over the coming six months, according to Rural Bank, but heavy rainfall and flooding events on the east coast are expected to negatively impact the quality of cropping, wool, and horticultural sectors.

Rural Bank’s 2023 Outlook Report shows a combination of strong production estimates and high commodity prices counterbalanced by quality issues, global economic challenges, and high production costs has resulted in the mixed outlook.

“Demand remains volatile at both a global and domestic level, with challenging global economic conditions to weigh on consumer sentiment. However Australian exporters will continue to benefit from an increasingly diverse range of export markets.

“Agricultural commodity prices are expected to remain broadly above historical averages over the next six months, though strong production will begin to weigh on values as the year progresses.”

Current forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology BOM indicate a return closer to average weather conditions heading into the first half of 2023 with the current La Niña – the third in succession – and positive Indian Ocean Dipole expected to dissipate by February.

Wetter-than-average conditions across much of the country have again driven above-average cropping production, but substantial rainfall and flooding events on the east coast have impacted quality.

Trade conditions are expected to improve in the new year, as global freight rates and container shortages continue easing as an economic slowdown softens freight demand.

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) is expected to come into effect in early 2023 and producers of sheep meat, almond, wool, lentil, and wine will see the largest benefits from improved access to the Indian market. Likewise, the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA) will also provide benefits once it takes effect later in 2023.

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to continue driving volatility across grain and oilseed markets as uncertainty regarding exports from two of the world’s largest grain producers continues into 2023. This global uncertainty is supporting global grain prices at present.

Trade relations with China could potentially move in a more positive direction following recent high-level talks between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping, though “punitive” tariffs remain in place for the time being.

Several headwinds for global economic growth prospects are expected to impact demand for premium agricultural products, as rising interest rates and high inflation drive weaker consumer sentiment.

However, a generally weaker Australian dollar in comparison to the first half of 2022 will assist the overall competitiveness of Australian agricultural exports.

High input costs will remain a key issue in 2023 as tight global fertiliser supply combined with high fuel and labour costs weighs on grower margins.

Mixed outlook for nearly all sectors

Nearly all sectors have a mixed outlook.

Increased beef production and some opportunities for growth in demand provide a positive outlook for cattle, despite softer pricing.

“Australian cattle prices are likely to see a marginal fall in the first half of 2023 due to pressure from rising supply. However, a favourable rainfall outlook in cattle regions means restocker demand is likely to remain firm as herd rebuilding continues whilst there is good pasture availability,” said Mark Pain, senior agribusiness relationship manager, Queensland.

A smaller domestic pool and near record local farmgate prices in the dairy sector will offset uncertain global demand a marginally increased global supply.

Lower sheep prices are on the horizon, but there is reason for optimism given increased supply and export opportunities.

Above-average production, strong export demand and high global prices offer a positive outlook for cropping, while improved supply combined with weaker consumer demand will place pressure on prices, although they will remain above longer-term averages.

Wool has a more negative outlook, with producers to see increased wool supply and discounted prices amidst falling export demand.