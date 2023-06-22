Albo accelerates social housing stock with $2bn investment

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese announced the Commonwealth will provide a one-off $2 billion funding to the states and...
The PM said the Social Housing Accelerator payment will create thousands of homes for Australians on social housing waiting lists and...
Under the agreement, the states and territories will have some flexibility in how they permanently boost social housing stock...
“Every Australian deserves the security of a roof over their head, and my Government is taking steps to deliver more homes around the...
“I met with every Premier and Chief Minister about this proposal yesterday, and we all agree securing more housing for more...
Every state and territory will receive a minimum of $50 million with the remainder allocated on a per capita basis...
“We know that supply is an important part of addressing the housing challenges we inherited from the former Liberal government...
“We could do even more if the Senate stopped blocking our $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund – the single biggest investment in...
Greens leader Adam Brandt responded to the investment and said “This is a big development. Labor has caved to Greens pressure and...
What Labor said was impossible yesterday, they’ve done today. This is what happens when the community backs the...
The additional investment comes as homelessness increases across the nation, as the cost of living, rising rents and low vacancy rates...
A decade of inaction by governments has seen the social housing waiting list balloon. According to the Australian Institute of Health and...
The net increase in social housing was less than 1%, up from 436,333 to 440,192. The waiting list across Australia rose by...
A report by researchers at the UNSW’s City Futures Research Centre found homelessness in Queensland surged by...
According to the Council to Homeless Persons, Victoria’s homelessness services are currently placing over 4,000 individuals and families in...
Meanwhile the latest Mission Australia report A Safe Place to Call Home – Mission Australia’s Homelessness and...
The report shows a 26% increase in demand for Mission Australia’s homelessness services over the past three years, and a 50% increase in...
Meanwhile a new report by Housing All Australians (HAA) Give Me Shelter: Leave No Veteran Behind, found the cost of homelessness among veterans of...
The report revealed that nearly 6,000 or 5.3% of the country’s half a million current or former service people were experiencing homelessness over the...
