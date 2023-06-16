Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSINGPERTY
VICTORIA is facing a homelessness crisis, with a 24% overall increase over the last five years and one in two areas experiencing growth of more than 20%.
According to recent analysis from Council to Homeless Persons (CHP), homelessness is soaring across Victoria, with multiple locations across the...
Homelessness has grown a shocking 435% in the Geelong and Surf Coast electorate of South Barwon over the last five years...
While more than doubling across Melton, with a reported 134% increase, followed by Eureka and Pakenham with a 113% increase...
Falling just below this metric, Mildura was up 96%, Box Hill up 88%, Morwell up 85%, Yan Yean up 92%, Ashwood up 74%, Ivanhoe...
While rounding out the top 20, Evelyn was up 67%, Croydon up 65%, Frankston up 64%, Eltham up 62% and Nepean up 58%...
By total volume of homeless individuals in Melbourne Metropolitan areas, Dandenong ranked first, followed by...
“This report underscores the urgent need for targeted, substantial investment in social housing and homelessness supports across Victoria,”...
“We are witnessing a clear and alarming escalation in homelessness in Victoria, highlighting a picture of stark inequality across...
With recent reports showing 640,000 Australian households are not seeing their housing needs met...
“This investment is not just necessary, it’s critical to stemming the tide of homelessness,” added Di Natale...
Additionally, CHP is calling on the Victorian government to directly target investment into homelessness supports, including Housing First programs.
With the 2023/24 Victorian Budget included $134 million to deliver access to housing and homelessness support not going far enough...
“We can’t stand by and watch as this crisis continues to unfold. It’s time to act decisively and make a commitment that will lead to real, lasting change,”...
______________________________