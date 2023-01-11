Aniko launches $120m luxury apartments

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

GOLD Coast developer Aniko Group has officially launched its $120 million Orama at Chevron Island luxury apartment project.

Located on a 1,517sqm site at 12-Weemala Street, Orama will comprise 102 apartments across 21 levels, targeting...

This will include a mix of two-bedroom, two-bathroom plus study configurations, three-bedroom skyhomes on the...

“Orama brings to the fore the latest in design and inclusions that buyers...

George Mastrocostas  founder and managing director  at Aniko Group

“It has been designed to create beautifully appointed residences for owner-occupiers looking to immerse themselves in...

“Apartments have been thoughtfully designed to offer spacious living for end-users, whether they are looking to...

Resident amenities will include a rooftop pool, spa, gym, yoga and pilates and a residents’ lounge with both indoor and outdoor...

Construction is currently underway on the group’s $125 million Athena Residences...

This in addition to the recent finalising of plans for its $1.5 billion landmark four-tower development on a 1.1342ha site at...

