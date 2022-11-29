AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
ALTERNATIVE investments manager AXA IM Alts has launched into the Australian build-to-rent market with a focus on social and affordable housing through a partnership with...
NHFIC are providing a A$300 million umbrella facility to the partnership to deliver social and affordable housing and the first project at Westmead, in...
AXA IM Alts head of Australia Antoine Mesnage said this transaction and the launch of AXA IM Alts Australia’s build to rent strategy allows it to...
“Westmead is an area with one of the highest concentrations of key workers nationally and is set to benefit from the expansion of the surrounding health and...
Nathan Dal Bon, CEO of NHFIC, said: “This is a ground-breaking agreement that clearly demonstrates how NHFIC can partner with...
These deals are marking a turning point for social housing in Australia following a decade of neglect. For investors and the community – social housing is...
APJ reported that Australia is estimated to need 36,000 affordable social housing properties per annum and is only...
