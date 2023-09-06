Business confidence rebound but property industry weakest

GENERAL NEWS
BUSINESS confidence hit its highest point in six months during August, but remained in negative territory yet again, according to the latest data from...
The August Roy Morgan Business Confidence was 94.7, up 7.2 points since July, where a reading of 100 is neutral. This is the highest reading for...
Business Confidence has now spent seven consecutive months below the neutral level of 100, the longest stretch in negative territory since...
Businesses are increasingly positive about their own prospects over the next year with 45.7% saying they will be better off financially this time next year...
However, a majority of businesses are worried about the performance of the Australian economy. More than 58% expect “bad times” for the economy over...
Confidence among retail and property industries low
The pressure high inflation and rising interest rates are placing on consumer spending habits is represented in the retail industry having the
Two other industries with low Business Confidence are property & business Services on 74.9, down 36.2 points from a year ago...
Over the last two months only seven industries – education & training, finance & insurance, community services, accommodation & food services...
In second place is finance & insurance on 115.0, following a stunning increase of 46.2 points on a year ago – the largest increase of any industry...
Business Confidence is down slightly from a year ago, and is now highest in Tasmania (112.9) and NSW (110.1), which along with Queensland (90.5) have...
Business Confidence was above average in Western Australia but down year-on-year to 95.8, Victoria fell to just 83.4 and South Australia to a state record-low of 59.4.
______________________________