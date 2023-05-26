COVID budget repair hits property investors and holiday home owners

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
VICTORIANS owning second properties, including investment properties and holiday homes, will be asked to...
Treasurer Tim Pallas said an additional $4.7 billion would be raised over the next four years by the new tax regime...
Annual land tax payments will be increased by $975 plus 0.1 percentage point of the land value over $300,000...
Pallas noted land values rising 84% over the past decade and a 25% increase across the state over the last year as factors in...
“These higher rents are due to effectively the laws of supply and demand at play and they’re delivering a windfall to landlords,”...
“We think that it’s fair that Victorians with multiple properties make a modest contribution to repaying COVID-19 debt.”...
Property Council executive director, Cath Evans said, “Property owners have been asked to foot a significant part of the COVID debt recovery plan”...
Property Investment Professionals of Australia chair Nicola McDougall said the policy was “absurd” and “will no doubt lead to...
Julie Toth, PEXA’s chief economist, said the levy has the potential to add directly to rental inflation as landlords try to...
Meanwhile, the absentee owner surcharge that applies to foreign investors will be lifted from 2% to 4%...
Pallas said the budget would deliver a $4 billion deficit but return an operating surplus of $1.2 billion by 2026-27. However...
The government separately announced the abolishment of stamp duty for commercial and industrial properties, expecting the...
The government expects house prices to fall by 3.5% across calendar 2023, before higher migration and strong labour conditions...
The budget confirms $23.4 million has been allocated over the next two years to resource the development of a...
A Roy Morgan survey conducted from 17th May to 22nd May – the day before the budget was handed down – showed support for...
Despite a big lead on “better Premier”, Daniel Andrews’ approval was down 5% since November to 52.5%, and disapproval up by...
Primary vote support for Labor was up 5.3% since the election to 42%, while support for the Liberal-National Coalition was...
Support for the Greens is up 1% point to 12.5% while support for other minor parties and independents attracts 17% of the vote, down slightly from...
