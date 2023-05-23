Young entrepreneur snaps up Byron’s The Range

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
YOUNG tech entrepreneur Benjamin Bray, managing director of gaming and innovation company Nakatomi, is reported to be the buyer of...
According to News Corp, Bray is the new owner of the 48-hectare luxury property that was sold last month by the heir to the...
The Lanes paid $3.8 million for the Coopers Shot property in 2017, and turned it into a luxury escape with a six-bedroom...
There’s also a private koala precinct and a macadamia grove with 5,000 trees. Kim Jones of Ranges Estates managed the sale.
The sale tops the $26 million paid for 16 hectares in the Byron by Clare Mulham, part of the billionaire Roche cosmetics family...
Twenty-seven-year-old, New Zealand-born Bray currently lives in Bondi Beach. Nakatomi is based in Paddington.
According to Domain, Byron Bay house prices eased in 2022 by nearly 10% to $1.49 million. But median values had surged by...
