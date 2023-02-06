Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
HOUSE prices fell again in January, marking a new record for how much and how fast dwelling values have fallen since...
CoreLogic’s national Home Value Index showed a slight improvement on the 1.1% decline recorded in December, and...
Adelaide (down 0.8%) and Perth (by 0.3%) were the outliers, with housing values have held firmer since interest rates began rising in May.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said although the housing downturn remains geographically broad-based there are signs some...
Every capital city posted a decline in dwelling values through the month, led by Hobart (-1.7%) and Brisbane (-1.4%), while the smallest drops were recorded in...
Sydney’s median dwelling value dropped below $1 million for the first time since March 2021, after a 1.2% fall in January and...
Based on the monthly index, the national Index is down 8.9% since peaking in April last year, making this the largest and fastest decline in...
However, Index was up stunning 28.6% in the space of just 19 months, and every capital city and rest-of-state region is...
The premium end of the housing market has led both the recent upswing as well as the current downturn.
Lawless said the improvement could be reflective of more buyers taking advantage of larger price drops across the premium sector...
Following a stronger upswing than their capital city counterparts, regional housing values continued to record a milder rate of decline in...
Lawless said it seems regional housing markets have seen a structural shift in the underlying demand profile.
“With more Australians willing to base themselves outside of the capital cities and remote working remaining a viable option across some...
