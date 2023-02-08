Feb rate hike will add to repayment pain

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

WITH the next anticipated RBA rate hike fast approaching, mortgage holders should prepare for another hefty increase to repayments.

According to Mozo, home loan customers with a $500,000 mortgage – who have accepted all rate increases...

This comes after new analysis from Canstar that found single income borrowing power has been cut from $568,000 to...

The much anticipated 25 basis point rise on 7 February would take the cash rate target to 3.35%, up 325 basis points since February 2022.

While the average new lending variable interest rate is 4.79%, 50 basis points below the outstanding loan average...

“Lazy home loan customers shouldn’t just sit back and watch their variable rate increase

Claire Frawley,  Personal finance expert at Mozo

Mozo’s analysis shows that 52 lenders have passed on all eight rate hikes, in full, over the last 12 months. While many lenders are also offering discounts to borrowers with more equity.

With savings of up to $4,848 a year off their $500,000 owner occupier mortgage possible if customer refinanced from...

“If you have watched your variable rate rise in-line with the RBA cash rate increases, then it’s time to do something about it and refinance.”

The Mutual Bank currently has the lowest variable interest rate in the data base at 4.29%, followed by...

“The rising cost of living continues to drive up the cost of household expenses, so investing a bit of time into researching home loans to...

