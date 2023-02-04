Feb rate hike will add to repayment pain

With the next anticipated RBA rate hike fast approaching, mortgage holders should prepare for another hefty increase to repayments.

According to Mozo, home loan customers with a $500,000 mortgage – who have accepted all rate increases – will see a further $11,172 a year added to their repayments if the RBA increases the cash rate in February by 25 basis points.

This comes after new analysis from Canstar that found single income borrowing power has been cut from $568,000 to $435,000, a loss of $133,000, since April 2022.

The much anticipated 25 basis point rise on 7 February would take the cash rate target to 3.35%, up 325 basis points since February 2022.

While the average new lending variable interest rate is 4.79%, 50 basis points below the outstanding loan average variable rate 5.29%, according to the RBA November Lender’s interest rate data.

“Lazy home loan customers shouldn’t just sit back and watch their variable rate increase, they need to be proactive. Lenders often have lower interest rates to attract new customers, so borrowers need to take-charge,” said Claire Frawley, personal finance expert at Mozo.

Mozo’s analysis shows that 52 lenders have passed on all eight rate hikes, in full, over the last 12 months. While many lenders are also offering discounts to borrowers with more equity.

With savings of up to $4,848 a year off their $500,000 owner occupier mortgage possible if customer refinanced from the average variable interest rate, 5.68%, to the lowest rate in database, 4.29%.

“If you have watched your variable rate rise in-line with the RBA cash rate increases, then it’s time to do something about it and refinance.”

The Mutual Bank currently has the lowest variable interest rate in the data base at 4.29%, followed by Unloan at 4.44%, Reduce Home Loans at 4.48%. Hume Bank at 4.49% and Bank of Sydney at 4.54%.

“The rising cost of living continues to drive up the cost of household expenses, so investing a bit of time into researching home loans to see if you can reduce your repayments and keep more money in your pocket is time well spent,” concluded Frawley.