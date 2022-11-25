First home buyers feeling cost of living pressure

Affordability is cited as the top barrier to entering the property market, a view held by 68% of FHBs. House prices have fallen annually in Sydney by 8.6% and in Melbourne by 5.6%, and are falling at a growing rate in Brisbane, but values rose more overall during the pandemic-induced boom and priced a number of buyers out of the market. The second most common barrier for FHBs is saving for a deposit (60%), with meeting living expenses the top constraint. This explains reducing lifestyle expenses (48%) and simply waiting for prices to fall further (45%) being the most common approaches to fast-track property purchases. As a result, the number of FHBs aiming for a 20% deposit fell again; it is now a target for one in four FHBs, compared to 41% in 2019. Over the same period, Lender’s Mortgage Insurance (LMI) usage among recent FHBs with less than a 20% deposit has almost doubled, rising from 36% to 71% in 2022 in that three-year period.