First home buyers feeling cost of living pressure

THE number of first home buyers (FHBs) aiming for a 20% deposit has fallen again in 2022 as affordability remains a key barrier to getting into the market, while fewer FHBs are expecting support from the bank of mum and dad.

According to Helia (formerly Genworth)’s First Home Buyer Report, the number of FHBs that think now is a good time to buy has decreased from 67% to 57% year-on-year. These FHBs are likely to be over 40, from households earning $250,000 or more each year, based in metro locations, have access to family assistance, and are looking to own their first property in under two years.

Affordability is cited as the top barrier to entering the property market, a view held by 68% of FHBs. House prices have fallen annually in Sydney by 8.6% and in Melbourne by 5.6%, and are falling at a growing rate in Brisbane, but values rose more overall during the pandemic-induced boom and priced a number of buyers out of the market.

The second most common barrier for FHBs is saving for a deposit (60%), with meeting living expenses the top constraint. This explains reducing lifestyle expenses (48%) and simply waiting for prices to fall further (45%) being the most common approaches to fast-track property purchases.

As a result, the number of FHBs aiming for a 20% deposit fell again; it is now a target for one in four FHBs, compared to 41% in 2019. Over the same period, Lender’s Mortgage Insurance (LMI) usage among recent FHBs with less than a 20% deposit has almost doubled, rising from 36% to 71% in 2022 in that three-year period.

Fewer FHBs are expecting support from the bank of mum and dad. The report shows that 62% of recent FHBs – those who bought in the last 24 months – were offered assistance from parents or family, but only 43% of prospective FHBs – those looking to buy in the next 24 months – expect the same.

“We understand the impacts that housing affordability issues, climbing interest rates and rising inflation are having on so many Australians today,” Helia CEO Pauline Blight-Johnston said.

“Our findings show that saving for a home is feeling increasingly out of reach for more Australians – with only one-quarter of FHBs now feeling they can achieve a 20% deposit – making it clear more pathways are required to serve this important part of the market.”

In a bid to make the market more accessible, the NSW government has just passed legislation that allows FHB to choose between paying a heavy stamp duty or a land tax.