Gamuda launches third project in Melbourne

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

MALAYSIAN property developer Gamuda Land is expanding its Australian pipeline with the acquisition of a St Kilda Road site in Melbourne...

Read more

The 945sqm site at 95 St Kilda Road, St Kilda was formerly occupied by car rental provider Europcar, before being sold by...

Read more

Gamuda Land has since lodged the site for town planning approval, with a vision of launching the developer’s third Melbourne project.

Read more

“As part of Gamuda Land’s commitment to bring 1,000 homes to the Australian market over the next...

Read more

Jarrod Tai,  Australian general manager at Gamuda Land.

White Scribbled Underline

The developer announced its 1,000 home plan in July, looking to start with a mixed-use project on a former Dunlop site in...

Read more

The St Kilda project will see 78 high-end apartments delivered with initiatives of sustainable, biophilic and community-focused design.

Read more

“The site’s bayside location, only minutes from the CBD via public transport and within a highly walkable precinct...

Read more

“Our design process will consider opportunities to provide a climatically responsive and naturally ventilated building...

Read more

The development at 95 St Kilda Road is set to launch in mid-late 2023, with construction expected to commence from early 2024.

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: