Gamuda launches third project in Melbourne

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
MALAYSIAN property developer Gamuda Land is expanding its Australian pipeline with the acquisition of a St Kilda Road site in Melbourne...
The 945sqm site at 95 St Kilda Road, St Kilda was formerly occupied by car rental provider Europcar, before being sold by...
Gamuda Land has since lodged the site for town planning approval, with a vision of launching the developer’s third Melbourne project.
“As part of Gamuda Land’s commitment to bring 1,000 homes to the Australian market over the next...
Jarrod Tai, Australian general manager at Gamuda Land.
The developer announced its 1,000 home plan in July, looking to start with a mixed-use project on a former Dunlop site in...
The St Kilda project will see 78 high-end apartments delivered with initiatives of sustainable, biophilic and community-focused design.
“The site’s bayside location, only minutes from the CBD via public transport and within a highly walkable precinct...
“Our design process will consider opportunities to provide a climatically responsive and naturally ventilated building...
The development at 95 St Kilda Road is set to launch in mid-late 2023, with construction expected to commence from early 2024.
______________________________