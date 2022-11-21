Gurner and Marriott bring St Regis to the Gold Coast

“We are so incredibly excited and humbled to be able to announce the deal with Marriott International and secure the St. Regis brand for this landmark development – it’s a brand that has stood the test of time for elegance, bespoke service and exquisite experiences,” Gurner said. “We knew we had to have a hotel brand at La Pelago that would transform the Gold Coast and elevate it – and Australia’s 5-star hotel offering – to another level.” St Regis. is Marriott International’s most successful luxury hotel brand, spanning over 56 hotels and resorts worldwide. The very first hotel they opened was in New York back in 1904. Gold Coast’s tourism sector is back and booming following a difficult two years, with the increase in luxury hotels and developments set to drive more traffic to the vibrant city.