Gurner and Marriott bring St Regis to the Gold Coast

THE Gold Coast’s long line of luxury hotels continues to flourish with Marriott International signing a deal with GURNER to open Australia’s first St. Regis hotel.

Gold Coast’s St Regis hotel will be home to around 185 guest rooms with plans of the design already calling for the tower to stand 50% taller than other surrounding towers – in order to encapsulate a view like no other.

GURNER’s $1.7 billion La Pelago project with investment house Wingate welcomes the St Regis hotel as their first tower. Gurner Group CEO Tim Gurner has visited the St Regis in New York with his wife on several occasions and he describes why the developer chose the St Regis. brand.

“We are so incredibly excited and humbled to be able to announce the deal with Marriott International and secure the St. Regis brand for this landmark development – it’s a brand that has stood the test of time for elegance, bespoke service and exquisite experiences,” Gurner said.

“We knew we had to have a hotel brand at La Pelago that would transform the Gold Coast and elevate it – and Australia’s 5-star hotel offering – to another level.”

St Regis. is Marriott International’s most successful luxury hotel brand, spanning over 56 hotels and resorts worldwide. The very first hotel they opened was in New York back in 1904.

Gold Coast’s tourism sector is back and booming following a difficult two years, with the increase in luxury hotels and developments set to drive more traffic to the vibrant city.

This hotel will be the third hotel to be negotiated by Marriott International to land on the Gold Coast. Negotiations between Marriott and GURNER lasted less than a full month to reach an agreement on the deal to establish St Regis on the Glitter Strip.

Vice President of hotel development at Australia, New Zealand and Pacific for Marriott International Richard Crawford says this deal signifies the promise for Gold Coast’s future.

“This signing for the St. Regis brand in Australia is momentous for Marriott International, and a wonderful advancement for the Gold Coast. The St. Regis name promises a vanguard spirit steeped in history and tradition, and is synonymous with global luxury,” Crawford said.

“We greatly value GURNERTM’s confidence in selecting the St. Regis as the centrepiece of their world-class mixed-use development.

“GURNERTM’s well-earned reputation for excellence, and their vision for the Gold Coast, aligns exceptionally well with the very high standards we set for every St. Regis hotel around the world.

“We look forward to bringing to life an iteration of the brand that is modern, aspirational, and befits the lifestyle and energy of the Gold Coast,” he added.