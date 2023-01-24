Holidays give temporary rental reprieve

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
VACANCY rates saw a welcome increase to 1.3% over December, though conditions are expected to remain extremely tight over...
According to SQM Research, December saw a 0.3% increase from November’s 1% vacancy rate, with the total number of...
Most of the country’s capitals saw increases over December, with Sydney climbing from 1.4% to...
Meanwhile Perth, Adelaide and Hobart still sat below 1.0% over December, at...
“The rise in residential property vacancies was to be expected given the annual exodus of students at...
Louis Christopher, managing director at SQM Research.
The three largest CBD’s also saw increases over December, with the Sydney CBD growing to...
At the same time, capital city asking rents over the past 30 days to 12 January 2023 rose by...
At this stage asking rents are still surging ahead. We are just not seeing any relief on rents present.
The national median weekly asking rent for combined dwellings came in at $556.72/week, with Sydney recording the highest weekly rent at...
On the flip side, the surge in rents is pushing up rental yields, especially with falling prices. I believe ‘would-be’ investors will be...
