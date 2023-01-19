Holidays give temporary rental reprieve

VACANCY rates saw a welcome increase to 1.3% over December, though conditions are expected to remain extremely tight over the coming months for most capital cities.

According to SQM Research, December saw a 0.3% increase from November’s 1% vacancy rate, with the total number of rental properties available now at 57,558 from the previous month’s 31,924.

Most of the country’s capitals saw increases over December, with Sydney climbing from 1.4% to 1.8%, Melbourne from 1.5% to 1.7%, Brisbane from 0.8% to 1.1% Canberra from 1.4% to 1.9% and Darwin from 1.2% to 1.5%.

Meanwhile Perth, Adelaide and Hobart still sat below 1.0% over December, at 0.5%, 0.6% and 0.6% respectively.

“The rise in residential property vacancies was to be expected given the annual exodus of students at the end of the year. This should quickly turn over in January and February in particular – normally a time when rental demand surges and there is short supply,” said Louis Christopher, managing director at SQM Research.

The three largest CBD’s also saw increases over December, with the Sydney CBD growing to 3.6%, the Melbourne CBD to 3.3% and Brisbane CBD to 1.8%.

At the same time, capital city asking rents over the past 30 days to 12 January 2023 rose by 2.2%, for a 24.6% annual increase. With national rents rising by 18% for the 12-month period.

“At this stage asking rents are still surging ahead. We are just not seeing any relief on rents present. However, I remain hopeful later in 2023 we will see some type of stabilisation in the rental market once we see higher completion rates and a slowdown in housing formation,” added Christopher.

The national median weekly asking rent for combined dwellings came in at $556.72/week, with Sydney recording the highest weekly rent at $725.39/week.

Canberra followed at $667.22/week, with Brisbane at $584.34/week, Perth at $579.17/week, Darwin at $560.25/week, Hobart at $533.54/week, Melbourne at $533.51/week and finally Adelaide at $512.63.

“On the flip side, the surge in rents is pushing up rental yields, especially with falling prices. I believe ‘would-be’ investors will be attracted to higher rental yields in later 2023, once we see a pause in cash rates,” concluded Christopher.