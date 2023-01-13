Home values tipped to fall below pre-COVID levels

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

HOUSE prices across the nation were down 1.0% over November in the smallest monthly decline since...

This drop is padded by having followed a 28.6% value surge through the recent upswing, which added around...

The stabilising rate of decline is most evident in Sydney and Melbourne, with Sydney housing values falling at a monthly rate of...

Likewise in Melbourne, where home values were falling by 1.5% in July and are now falling by 0.8% in November.

“Potentially we are seeing the initial uncertainty around buying in a higher interest rate environment wearing off, while...

Tim Lawless,  Research Director at CoreLogic.

“There is still the possibility that the pace of declines could reaccelerate, especially if the current rate hiking cycle persists longer than...

Brisbane and Hobart were leading the monthly rate of decline over the month, with both recording a 2.0% fall....

A comparatively healthy level of housing affordability, along with tight labour markets and relatively strong economic conditions...

“Every capital city apart from Hobart is recording a more resilient outcome for unit values relative to houses...

Housing values in Sydney have fallen by 11.4%, after increasing by 27.7% before peaking in January, though they still sit...

Meanwhile, Melbourne values are just 2.8% ahead of pre-COVID levels, having experienced are a more moderated upswing.

