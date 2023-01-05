Home values tipped to fall below pre-COVID levels

HOUSE prices across the nation were down 1.0% over November in the smallest monthly decline since June 2022, and continued declines are set to wipe out the strong gains, with values in some capital cities on track to fall below pre-COVID levels.

According to CoreLogic’s national Home Value Index (HVI), November market the seventh consecutive month of declines to 7.0% or $53,400 below April 2022’s peak.

This drop is padded by having followed a 28.6% value surge through the recent upswing, which added around $170,700 to the value of the average dwelling, with the rate of decline also moderating since the national index fell by 1.6% in August.

The stabilising rate of decline is most evident in Sydney and Melbourne, with Sydney housing values falling at a monthly rate of 2.3% three months ago to falling by 1.3% as at November.

Likewise in Melbourne, where home values were falling by 1.5% in July and are now falling by 0.8% in November.

“Potentially we are seeing the initial uncertainty around buying in a higher interest rate environment wearing off, while persistently low advertised stock levels have likely contributed to this trend towards smaller value falls. However, it’s fair to say housing risk remains skewed to the downside while interest rates are still rising and household balance sheets become more thinly stretched,” said Tim Lawless, research director at CoreLogic.

“There is still the possibility that the pace of declines could reaccelerate, especially if the current rate hiking cycle persists longer than expected. Next year will be a particular test of serviceability and housing market stability, as the record-low fixed rate terms secured in 2021 start to expire.”

Brisbane and Hobart were leading the monthly rate of decline over the month, with both recording a 2.0% fall.

On the other hand, Perth values were stable and Darwin even recorded a 0.2% increase, with Lawless noting the two markets are yet to report any material signs of housing price reversal.

“A comparatively healthy level of housing affordability, along with tight labour markets and relatively strong economic conditions, have helped to insulate these cities from the downturn so far,” said Lawless.

Units continue hold resilient when compared to house values, with November seeing capital city unit values down 0.6% while houses fell 1.2%.

This is in line with trend since the downturn began, with capital city unit values down 4.7% from the recent peak and houses down 8.4%.

“Every capital city apart from Hobart is recording a more resilient outcome for unit values relative to houses. This trend can at least partially be attributed to the more moderate gains recorded during the upswing, but probably also reflects the unit sectors more affordable price point at a time when borrowing capacity has reduced,” added Lawless.

Housing values in Sydney have fallen by 11.4%, after increasing by 27.7% before peaking in January, though they still sit 10.3% above the pre-pandemic levels of March 2020.

Meanwhile, Melbourne values are just 2.8% ahead of pre-COVID levels, having experienced are a more moderated upswing. With values falling at 0.8% per month, Melbourne dwelling values could fall below this level by March.

Most of the country’s other capital city and broad rest-of-state regions are still seeing dwelling values sitting at least 25% above March 2020 rates.