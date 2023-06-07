Leafy Hawthorn mansion fetches $41m

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
A HAWTHORN mansion, in Melbourne’s leafy inner-east, which sold within 12 days has had its $41 million price tag confirmed...
Nine Media has reported that 1890s mansion 20 Shakespeare Grove, on Avon Court – listed for sale on 9th March and...
The vendor is Chongqing Du, who paid $19.8 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-kitchen mansion in 2014. Du evidently nabbed a...
20 Shakespeare Grove backs on historic home Invergowrie, which former Australia Post CEO Ahmed Fahour sold to...
It boasts nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, two pools, a cinema, 4,000-bottle wine cellar, gym, steam room, two rooftop terraces and...
The Victorian record was set last year when cryptocurrency casino founder, 27-year-old Edward ‘Ed’ Craven paid...
Around the same time, number 17 St Georges Road was sold for nearly $75 million to entrepreneur Grant Rule.
