Apartments catching up to houses at a rapid rate

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

NATIONALLY, renting a unit is now only $39 a week cheaper than renting a house, with the gap shrinking as high demand and a critical shortage of listings.

Read more

According to CoreLogic’s latest Australian Unit Market Update, the gap between median house and unit rents has been cut from...

Read more

This as unit rents in Australia’s capital cities continues to eclipse house rents, with units seeing a 1.6% increase over...

Read more

One of the main contributing factors to this discrepancy is the return of both domestic and international students...

Read more

“There is no ignoring the fact that the mismatch between supply and demand continues to be the driving force pushing capital city rents higher,”...

Read more

“Units are the affordable option for many; new migrants, students, service workers and many other tenant types. But...

Read more

Sydney has led the increases, growing by 1.9% in April, followed by Melbourne at 1.7%, Perth with 1.6%, Brisbane up...

Read more

At the same time Canberra’s unit rents were stable over the month and Darwin saw a minor decline of 0.2%....

Read more

With total advertised rental supply nearly 40% below the five-year average, vacancy rates across all capital cities...

Read more

“As the gap continues to narrow, we could see more rental demand shift towards the house sector, or as we’re potentially...

Read more

Read more

Read more

Unit values were up for the second consecutive month, with April’s 0.7% increase bringing the rolling quarterly trend to 1.2%...

Read more

While both unit and house values declined over the last 12 months, units are still pulling in way ahead of houses, with a...

Read more

By city, Sydney was again leading, with a 1.2% increase for April, with Brisbane following at 0.9%, Adelaide at...

Read more

Over the month, the shortage in listings continued to stabilise unit values. With national unit listings around...

Read more

The persistent lack of listings has seen more negotiation power shift back in favour of sellers, putting upward pressure on unit...

Read more

“It is likely unit values have bottomed, but there continue to be many market forces and economic considerations to...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: