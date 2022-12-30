Life’s a beach in Parramatta

GENERAL NEWS
A NEW “beach” is set to be introduced to Parramatta, after City of Parramatta Council unveiled plans to upgraded a popular western Sydney swimming spot.
The Council has revealed concept plans for the swimming area at Lake Parramatta and is now seeking feedback from the community.
About 50,000 people visit Lake Parramatta every year since it was officially re-opened for public swimming and recreation in 2015, according to...
“Surrounded by bushland, it’s a great spot to soak up the sun and take a dip during the warmer months. It’s important to get...
“I have no doubt that regular visitors to Lake Parramatta will be excited to see these upgrades. The intent is to...
The proposed design for the project – made possible by a $905,000 grant from the NSW government’s Places to Swim program...
The area is frequented by families, young people and the elderly, particularly between October and April, when lifeguards are on duty.
“People living inland have less access to natural swimming spots than those on the coast, which is why this project will be...
The final plans will reflect feedback from community consultation, and the results of site investigations including geotechnical and...
Construction is expected to commence in April 2023 and be completed before next summer.
