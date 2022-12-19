Subscribe now

Life’s a beach in Parramatta

A NEW “beach” is set to be introduced to Parramatta, after City of Parramatta Council unveiled plans to upgraded a popular western Sydney swimming spot.

The Council has revealed concept plans for the swimming area at Lake Parramatta and is now seeking feedback from the community.

About 50,000 people visit Lake Parramatta every year since it was officially re-opened for public swimming and recreation in 2015, according to City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Donna Davis said.

“Surrounded by bushland, it’s a great spot to soak up the sun and take a dip during the warmer months. It’s important to get the balance right to provide accessibility for all, while respecting our environment.

“I have no doubt that regular visitors to Lake Parramatta will be excited to see these upgrades. The intent is to maintain the natural bushland setting, improve safety and accessibility and add a few extra comforts, like seating and shade.”

The proposed design for the project – made possible by a $905,000 grant from the NSW government’s Places to Swim program – includes several new elements including creating a gentle sloping entrance to the lake and separate steps and handrail for greater accessibility.

An overwater pontoon is also being considered.

The area is frequented by families, young people and the elderly, particularly between October and April, when lifeguards are on duty.

“People living inland have less access to natural swimming spots than those on the coast, which is why this project will be so beneficial for the Parramatta community, especially for families and children,” Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee.

The final plans will reflect feedback from community consultation, and the results of site investigations including geotechnical and engineering considerations. A review of environmental factors will also be completed.

Construction is expected to commence in April 2023 and be completed before next summer.

