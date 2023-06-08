Loan for new homes sink to GFC level

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
NEW housing loan commitments were down over April, despite ongoing pressures on housing supply including low rental...
According to the latest figures from the ABS, new loan commitments for housing fell 2.9% over April, largely due to...
With new borrower-accepted loan commitments for housing now worth $23.26 billion, there has been an annual decline of...
Despite seeing a smaller decline over the month of 0.9%, investor loans in the housing category saw a greater annual decline of...
Within the owner occupier category, the value of new loan commitments for the construction of dwellings fell 7.7% to...
“The number of loans issued for the purchase or construction of a new home has fallen to a new low,” noted Tom Devitt...
“The last time so few loans were issued for the purchase or construction of a new home was in September 2008...
The new loans for the purchase of newly erected dwellings was down 2.9% to $0.98 billion, down 22.3%...
New loans for the purchase of existing dwellings were down 3.4% to $11.95 billion, a 23.8% annual decline...
For first home buyers there was a 2.1% decline in the value of new loan commitments to $3.86 billion, reflecting a 16.4% annual decline...
“The average loan size for owner occupiers dropped 3.8% m/m to $620k, suggesting either the continuing impact of...
NSW saw a 5.1% fall in value of new loan commitments for owner occupier housing, with Victoria down 1.9%, Queensland...
“The imbalance between underlying demand and supply has placed a floor under prices. New listings have fallen to...
“Whether price growth is sustained over the remainder of 2023 is uncertain. The impact of rising interest rates on...
“This still has the potential to trigger a material lift in pressured sales that can offset the current momentum in property prices in...
Meanwhile the value of external refinancing for housing fell 9.2% to $19.3 billion, this after a record high of $21.3 billion in...
“There are very long lags in this cycle and the full impact of the RBA’s rate increases are still to fully hit the housing market, let alone the broader economy,” ...
“These low lending numbers reflect a lack of new work entering the pipeline at the same time that population growth is surging.”.
