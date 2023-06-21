Masterplanned community in new suburb gets green light

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE Moreton Bay Regional Council has given Stockland’s new community in the Caboolture West Growth Area the go ahead.
With the development approval in place, Stockland will inject around 2,000 new homes into the market with the project including...
“Stockland is pleased to have development approval to build new affordable homes in Caboolture West and support the Queensland Government’s plan to...
The masterplanned community supports the Queensland government’s plan to establish a new thriving suburb for the growth area...
In addition to the government’s commitment to boosting affordable housing and jobs in such high growth areas...
“A priority for Stockland is creating thriving communities and Caboolture West is no different. The future development will...
“Families will have good access to the existing Morayfield Shopping Centre and train station, and over time will be nearby to all of...
Caboolture West sits around 49 kilometres north of the Brisbane CBD, 38 kilometres northwest of Brisbane Airport and...
Stockland is to work with the Queensland Government, Moreton Bay Regional Council and Unitywater to support the delivery of...
Stockland recently reported to being on track to deliver on its full-year guidance, thanks to higher pricing and...
______________________________