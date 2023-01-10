More vendors take a hit, loss-making sales on the rise

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
AS profitably fades, loss-making sales are becoming more prevalent, with vendors in capital cities...
“A key question surrounding CoreLogic resales data will be whether more recent buyers are selling at a loss in the current climate...
With resales making a nominal gain down from the recent high of 94.2% in the three months to...
Perth made up 21% of loss-making resales nationally in the quarter, with the median hold period of...
“Markets that have seen a sharper capital growth decline in recent months, such as the house segment, or...
“This analysis has not shown any signs of a material increase in distressed sales. While it’s true the recent decline in...
Owen added that the decline in profit making sales was broadly in line with recent home value declines, with...
This also coincided with the capital growth performance of the regions, with the...
“We expect to see a slight reversal in the strong capital gains made in mining markets over the past...
Profitability is likely to see further declines into 2023, with the majority of outstanding fixed loan terms set to...
