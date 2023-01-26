NSW govt boosts social housing with $250m project

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING

AUSTRALIA’S housing shortage only continues to create more concern, however the NSW government are taking steps to alleviate the pressure by partnering with the community housing sector.

The government has outlined the plan to deliver a $230 million development of 300 new homes built on crown land at...

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the development will see around 300 new homes built, including...

“We’re transforming Sydney’s inner city to deliver multiple benefits to the local community, including much-needed new housing close to jobs...

“Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) is proud to be partnering with Bridge Housing and Capella Capital on this project...

UDIA have been pleading with both political parties to make an important contribution to the National Housing Accord within their Manifesto...

“Utilising government land alongside private industry investment enables costs to be shared and risks to be reduced,” he added.

The NSW Government’s goal to make address the issues faced by home-buyers has also made some more progress with the Shared Equity Home Buyer...

According to Premier Dominic Perrottet, the NSW Liberal Nationals Government is set to cover 40% of the cost of...

“Today is a great day for single parents, singles older than 50 and first home-buyer key workers who have been...

Within the shared equity home buyer helper, 3000 places will be available each year for 2 years while participants must have...

Treasurer Matt Kean said the $780 million shared equity initiative was part of a broader $2.8 billion housing package.

“Smaller deposits, no lenders mortgage insurance and no interest on the Government’s equity share means this initiative is a...

