RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes

THE Reserve Bank of Australia governor (RBA) Philip Lowe has sensationally apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the...

Lowe was appearing before the Senate Economics Committee on Monday and was asked by Greens senator Nick McKim if he owed an apology to...

“Well, I’m certainly sorry if people listened to what we’d said and then acted on what we said, and now regret what they have done,” Lowe said in response.

Aussies are expected to pay an extra $815 a month – or $10,000 a year – for a $500,000-plus mortgage. The RBA is expecting inflation to slow from...

The apology comes a few weeks after the RBA’s deputy governor Michelle Bullock told the Committee it was “caught by surprise” by the strength of...

“We were talking about 15% unemployment, a generation of young kids not being able to find jobs, people not being able to...

